Left Menu

US House approves Biden's USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

The US House of Representatives on Saturday (local time) approved President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package by a majority of votes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:33 IST
US House approves Biden's USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The US House of Representatives on Saturday (local time) approved President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package by a majority of votes. The bill's passage comes days after the COVID-19 death toll in the US crossed 500,000 mark.

According to CNN, the final vote tally was 219-212. Two Democrats broke ranks and voted against the bill: Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine. The Democratic Party has hailed the bill as a critical step in funnelling new funding toward vaccinations, overburdened local governments, and millions of families devastated by the pandemic. The bill now requires approval in the Senate and the signature of US President Joe Biden before it can enter into force.

Making the effort more complicated, the Senate is expected to strip out a provision in the legislation increasing the federal minimum wage after the Senate parliamentarian ruled against including it under the procedure known as reconciliation, which Senate Democrats are using to pass the bill with a simple majority vote. The bill would then have to go back to the House for a separate vote before it could go to Biden to be signed into law, CNN reported. It further reported that the package advanced by House Democrats also includes direct aid to small businesses, USD 1,400 direct checks to Americans making less than USD 75,000 annually, an increase in the child tax credit, direct funding to state and local governments, funding for schools and more money for vaccine distribution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...

Rare coin goes under hammer at starting price of Rs 45 lakh

A rare 10.9-gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, is going under the hammer here.Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house here, is holding the auction at a price ranging between Rs 45 lakh and R...

Telangana clocks 178 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Eds: Adds Chief Secretary's Remarks

Replaces word in first para Hyderabad, Feb 27 PTI Telangana registered 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count past 2.98 lakh, while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633,the government said on Saturday.Greater Hyderabad...

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021