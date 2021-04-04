Flash floods, landslides kill 44 in Indonesia

At least 44 people were killed while seven others are reported to be missing after flash floods and landslides swept an island in southern Indonesia on Sunday. National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Raditya Jati said the casualties are spread across three villages in the East Nusa Tenggara province, the Anadolu agency reported.

"At least 38 people died in Lamanele Village, 3 people died in Waiburak Village, 3 people died in Oyang Village. A total of 44 people died, 7 were missing," Jati said. Mud rolled down from surrounding hills shortly after midnight and struck nearly 50 houses in the village of Lamenele on Flores Island. The floods were due to heavy rains in East Flores over the last several hours, the Anadolu agency reported.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)