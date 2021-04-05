Left Menu

Pak activists demand govt to withdraw Higher Education Commission Ordinance

Pakistan's civil society, human rights and labour rights activists have demanded the Imran Khan government to withdraw the new Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ordinance, while also calling for the reinstatement of the former HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:38 IST
Pak activists demand govt to withdraw Higher Education Commission Ordinance
Pakistan activists have demanded the government to withdraw the Higher Education Commission Ordinance.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's civil society, human rights and labour rights activists have demanded the Imran Khan government to withdraw the new Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ordinance, while also calling for the reinstatement of the former HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri. In a joint resolution passed on Friday in the presence of Dr Banuri at the office of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the activists expressed serious concerns over the ordinance, claiming that it has undermined the role of HEC and reduced its chairman's tenure from four to two years, reported The News International.

Demanding the restoration of Dr Banuri as the HEC chairman, the activists claimed that the government had passed the ordinance in violation of the HEC law and the constitution. The resolution also demanded the restoration of the independent role of the HEC without any government influence. The government had removed Dr Banuri last month. The notification removing the HEC head was issued after the promulgation of a presidential ordinance, according to Dawn.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Banuri said that the HEC was a regulatory organisation established in 2002, which was not a part of the government at the time. "The government initially asked me to resign, but after my refusal, it made an amendment in the HEC law to remove me," he said. The former HEC chairman said that the government initiated a systematic harassment process that included making National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against the authorities of the commission on the appointment issue, The News International reported.

Claiming the ordinance has destroyed the regulatory system of higher education in Pakistan, he said that he had filed a consultation petition in the Sindh High Court and its next hearing was fixed for April 8. Dr Banuri also alleged private sector universities were minting money and that he had tried to solve the problems of professors and students.

"When I joined the HEC, vital decisions were being made in a feudal manner, which has been changed now," he remarked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021