3 injured, 9 missing in explosive disposal accident in north China

Hebei [China], April 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people were injured and nine others went missing during an explosive disposal operation in Chicheng County, north China's Hebei Province, according to the local government on Thursday.

The county government said on its website that the accident happened at 5:15 pm on Wednesday when a local security firm was disposing expired explosives for a mining company.

It said the search and rescue work is continuing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)