Israeli delegation pays tribute at National War Memorial

A 32-member delegation from the National Defence College, Israel on Thursday paid tribute here at the National War Memorial. The National War Memorial is a monument built by the Indian government near India Gate in the capital, to honour the Indian Armed Forces.

The memorial is a tribute to the fallen heroes in the line of duty during various wars and internal security challenges since Independence. The memorial consists of four concentric circles namely the 'Amar Chakra' or Circle of Immortality, 'Veerta Chakra' or Circle of Bravery, 'Tyag Chakra' or Circle of Sacrifice and 'Rakshak Chakra' or Circle of Protection.

The previous two decades have witnessed a steady strengthening of the India-Israel relationship, especially in the defence and security areas where the two countries shared concerns about militancy and offered common ground for cooperation. (ANI)

