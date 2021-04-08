Left Menu

India reiterates calls for disengagement with China in remaining areas of eastern Ladakh

India on Thursday reiterated calls for disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh to ensure peace and tranquillity in the area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:25 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during his weekly press briefing on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday reiterated calls for disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh to ensure peace and tranquillity in the area. Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "As said last week, we would like to see disengagement in the remaining areas which would lead to de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and hopefully lead to restoration of peace and tranquillity and provide conditions for our overall bilateral relationships."

He further said: "During the meeting on March 12 on the Working Mechanism on Coordination Consultation (WMCC), both sides had agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders' meeting." The armies of India and China are scheduled to hold the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday to discuss disengagement from friction points in Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains in Ladakh, after successfully disengaging with China in the Pangong lake area.

The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels. The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

