US mulls sending warships to Black Sea as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

The United States is considering sending warships into the Black Sea in the next few weeks in a show of support for Ukraine amid Russia's increased military presence on Ukraine's eastern border, a US defense official said on Thursday. According to CNN, the official said that the US Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea, but the deployment of warships now would send a specific message to Moscow that the US is closely watching.

The Defense official also said the Navy is continuing to fly reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea to monitor Russian naval activity and any troops movements in Crimea. As reported by the news outlet, Washington is required to give 14 days notice of its intention to enter the Black Sea under a 1936 treaty giving Turkey control of the straits to enter the sea. It is unclear if a notice has yet been sent.

On Wednesday, two US B-1 bombers on Wednesday conducted missions over the Aegean Sea. Although the US does not see the amassing of Russian forces as posturing for offensive action, the official told CNN that "if something changes we will be ready to respond." Their current assessment is that the Russians are conducting training and exercises and intelligence has not indicated military orders for further action, the official said but noted that they are well-aware that could change at any time.

The Biden administration and the international community have expressed concerns about mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In recent weeks, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have all spoken to their Ukrainian counterparts. "We are concerned by recent escalating Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, including the credible reports that have been emanating about Russian troop movements on Ukraine's borders and occupied Crimea," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said this week as reported by CNN.

"We have asked Russia for an explanation of these provocations, but most importantly what we have signalled directly with our Ukrainian partners is a message of reassurance," he said. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said this week that it was important "for all sides to comply with the Minsk Agreement" and "for the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine to be respected by Russia."

On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops in order to de-escalate the situation, according to a spokesperson for the German government. (ANI)

