Left Menu

Journalist shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people on Saturday evening in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:15 IST
Journalist shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people on Saturday evening in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The incident took place in the Batani Khel area, within the jurisdiction of Karak Police Station. The victim was identified as Waseem Alam, the joint editor of the local newspaper, Sada-e-lawaghir, Dawn reported.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on behalf of the victim's mother, Alam was returning home on his motorcycle when he was targeted near the Batani Khel Government School. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An official of Karak Police Station said that the investigation was underway, adding that that one of the suspects was the victim's own father. "His father was not present at the hospital nor did he attend the funeral," Dawn quoted the official as saying. The official further stated that the father had been living with relatives and not with his own family for some time. The journalist's mother has, however, not named anyone as a suspect in the FIR.

"We have not found any clue so far that suggests that the slain journalist was killed for his journalistic work," the official added. At least 10 journalists were murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested on trumped-up charges while discharging their professional responsibilities last year alone, Dawn reported citing the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors' (CPNE) Media Freedom Report 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources

The leader of Bavarias Christian Social Union CSU party, Markus Soeder, said on Sunday he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters....

Prince Philip's death a 'huge void' for Queen, says their son Prince Andrew

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has described the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as having left a huge void in her life, their son Prince Andrew the Duke of York said on Sunday.As he left a memorial ser...

Infosys to consider share buyback on Apr 14

IT services major Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14.The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be ...

India bans exports of Remdesivir drug as new COVID-19 cases hit another record

India on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand rocketed due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections and led to crippling shortages in many parts.New COVID-19 cases surged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021