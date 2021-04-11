Left Menu

Amid Iran nuclear talks, US Defense Secy begins travels to Middle East

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Sunday, his first stop on a two-day trip to the Middle Eastern country. This is the first official visit by a senior representative of President Joe Biden's administration to the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:01 IST
Amid Iran nuclear talks, US Defense Secy begins travels to Middle East
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Sunday, his first stop on a two-day trip to the Middle Eastern country. This is the first official visit by a senior representative of President Joe Biden's administration to the country. Israel sees the United States as a "full partner" and will work closely with its ally to ensure any new diplomatic accord with Iran does not compromise regional security, Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his US counterpart on Sunday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"The secretary begins his trip in Israel, moves on to Germany, and then goes to Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. He'll wrap up his travels in the United Kingdom," the US Department of Defence said in a release. Israel, Austin will meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is visiting the week Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, followed by Israeli Independence Day.

Defense Secretary Austin's visit comes just days after talks restarted on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Washington said it offered "very serious" ideas on reviving the hobbled deal that is opposed by Israel, Al Jazeera reported. The United States is prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran to resume mutual compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, State Department spokesman Ned Price had said on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to lift sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Price told reporters during a daily briefing. The spokesperson had reiterated that there will be no unilateral gestures as the United States favors a "compliance for compliance" formula.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear agreement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on prevalence rate of anxiety for fathers during perinatal period

Anxiety among men transitioning into parenthood is significantly higher than reported by the global World Health Organization WHO regional prevalence rates, suggest the findings of new research suggested. The findings of the study were publ...

UP panchayat polls: Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut from April 13 to 15

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad will remain shut from April 13 to 15 on account of the gram panchayat elections, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Sunday.The order will be applicable within a radius of 8 km of any pol...

'Sub optimal containment zone, skewed RT PCR ratio, manpower shortage' feedback from Health Central team after Maharashtra visit

By Sahil Pandey Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra government after the feedback from the Central team which visited the state to take the stock of the surge in cases of Covid-19.In his letter, Rajesh the healt...

Militants gun down civilian outside his home in Budgam

Militants shot dead a civilian outside his house in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while he was repairing power lines, police said.The ultras fired on Nasir Khan in Buchipora in the Magam area of the central Kashmir dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021