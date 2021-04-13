Left Menu

French Foreign Minister Le Drian arrives in India

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday arrived in New Delhi for his official visit, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:33 IST
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday arrived in New Delhi for his official visit, said the Ministry of External Affairs. The French minister would be in India for a four-day visit during which he would be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and would be expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

"During his stay in New Delhi, Mr. Le Drian will hold talks with Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on April 13, 2021, on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will also meet the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar at a panel discussion on Climate Change," according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. He will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

The French Minister and Jaishankar will also discuss the main regional and international issues including Myanmar, Iran and the peace process in Afghanistan. India and France enjoy a strategic partnership since 1998 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas.

"Mr Le Drian's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid context," the MEA said. Diplomatic sources told ANI that Indo-Pacific will be the key focus of discussions between the two ministers and Minister Drian is set to announce France joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative launched by PM Modi.

Sources further said that France will push for the EU Indo-Pacific strategy during the talks. India and France will discuss joint initiatives that have come to fruition including the new trilateral with Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

