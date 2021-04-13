Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets French Foreign Minister Le Drian

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:26 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France here. The information about the meeting was shared through the Twitter handle of Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, India.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France @JY_LeDrian," tweeted Bagchi. Le Drian is on a three-day visit to India from April 13-15, 2021. It will be the first high-level physical interaction between India and France since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, the French Foreign Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Diplomatic sources told ANI that Indo-Pacific will be the key focus of discussions between the two ministers and Drian is set to announce France joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative launched by PM Modi.

Sources further said France will push for the EU Indo-Pacific strategy during the talks. India and France will discuss joint initiatives that have come to fruition including the new trilateral with Australia. The trilateral panel is also part of Raisina dialogue.

The multi-lateral maritime exercise La Perouse involving navies of India, France, Japan and the US ended last week. The bilateral Varuna exercise involving a French aircraft carrier will be held in two weeks. According to diplomatic sources, another priority during the talks will be leveraging the exceptional bilateral relationship to tackle the main challenges of 2021 like defending multilateralism (with India in UNSC), universal access to vaccine and boosting global action on climate.

Sources said the French Minister will take up climate issue during his meeting with PM Modi and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. They said the visiting minister will also be taking forward civilian nuclear cooperation and he is expected to make announcements on new joint endeavours during his visit to the ISRO centre in Bengaluru and also start a dialogue on emerging security challenges in space.

The French Minister and Jaishankar are likely to discuss the main regional and international issues including Myanmar, Iran and the peace process in Afghanistan. The visit of the French Foreign Minister is taking place at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is at its peak. The sources said the visit is a reflection of how the leadership of France and India stand together in these difficult times. (ANI)

