Left Menu

PDM chief Fazl asks opposition partners to stay united for democracy in Pakistan

In an attempt to save the united opposition from against Imran Khan government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to "reconsider" their decision of quitting the opposition's alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:14 IST
PDM chief Fazl asks opposition partners to stay united for democracy in Pakistan
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to save the united opposition from against Imran Khan government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to "reconsider" their decision of quitting the opposition's alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). "I want to say it in categorical terms that the PDM is a very serious forum. It is an alliance that was established to achieve objectives of serious nature at the national level and not for fighting over some offices," said the Maulana, adding that for them, the future of democracy and politics in Pakistan is more important, reported Dawn.

He said that at a time when Pakistan was "economically sinking" and the people of the country were suffering and facing miseries, they would not make decisions on the basis of personal benefits or losses. He also declared that the PDM will continue its struggle to achieve its objectives even if the two parties do not return to its fold, reported Dawn.

"They (PPP and ANP) still have an opportunity to review their decisions and approach the PDM. We can remove their grievances when we will sit together," said the Maulana while talking to reporters after presiding over the first meeting of the alliance after withdrawal of PPP and ANP from the alliance. After the decisions of the PPP and ANP to leave the opposition's alliance, the PDM has now been reduced to an eight-party alliance.

The Maulana, who resumed his political activities after nearly two weeks, termed the reaction of the two parties to the show-cause notices issued to them for allegedly violating the PDM's unanimous decision "immature and not in keeping with their political stature and experience", reported Dawn. The JUI-F chief said that the PPP and ANP should not have made the show-cause notices an issue of "self-respect" and they should have responded to the notices in a "dignified manner".

The two parties, he said, could have called for convening a meeting of the heads of the PDM or the steering committee to explain their viewpoint and resolve the matter. However, he regretted, the PPP and ANP chose to respond to the notices through the media, reported Dawn. Earlier, it was reported that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during the two-day meeting of his party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) in Karachi had torn apart the show-cause notice.

The ANP had already announced on April 5 that it was withdrawing from the PDM in protest over issuance of the show-cause notice to it for supporting Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani's candidature for the office of the opposition leader in the Senate. The PPP also formally announced its decision to part ways with the PDM and sent resignations of those who were holding the PDM offices, including its vice-president Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Confirming that he had received the resignations of the PPP and ANP leaders, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he had not accepted them yet as he wanted to give another chance to both the parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore petitioning an international court over Japans decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and envir...

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

Irans president has described Tehrans decision to enrich uranium up to 60 percent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site an answer to your evilness. President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting. He said You wan...

Hong Kong university's guidelines on security law stoke fears over freedoms

Hong Kongs most prestigious university has recommended that a group be set up to protect academic freedom ... in conformity with national security law NSL provisions, according to a letter sent to senior faculty staff seen by Reuters.The Un...

Swimming-Australia ramps up Olympic preparations at national trials

Australian swimming will check its progress in the leadup to the Olympics at national championships on the Gold Coast this week with swimmers adapting to the Tokyo Games scheduling. Competition gets underway later on Wednesday with the heat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021