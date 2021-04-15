Russia registers 8,944 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

15-04-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], April 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 8,944 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,110 cases (12.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase went up to 0.19 percent. Moscow confirmed 2,455 new coronavirus cases over the same period, up from 1,837 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 719 new cases, up from 712 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 565 new cases, down from 568 on Wednesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response center reported 398 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 104,398.

Total recoveries increased by 10,225 over the given period, up from 9,447 the previous day, and reached 4,301,448 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

