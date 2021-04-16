Left Menu

Buckingham Palace reveals guest list for Prince Philip's funeral

Buckingham Palace has revealed the names of 30 people who will make up at the congregation at the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:49 IST
Prince Philip (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Buckingham Palace has revealed the names of 30 people who will make up at the congregation at the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday. Prince Philip died last week at the age of 99. The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will be held at Windsor, with no public access nor public procession beforehand, said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Funeral will be a "Ceremonial Royal Funeral", the same as that of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. It will not be a "State Funeral" - something that is generally reserved for Monarchs," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The funeral will be broadcast live on TV and radio to allow people around the world to take part in mourning The Duke.

"Due to the current public health guidelines, some elements of the Funeral plan have been modified, although the day will still be very much in line with His Royal Highness's wishes," the statement said. The congregation will wear masks for the Service and Members of the Royal Family will wear Day Dress or Morning Coat with medals. (ANI)

