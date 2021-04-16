Left Menu

Russia reports 8,995 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 8,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,944 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,684,148, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:51 IST
Russia reports 8,995 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,944 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,684,148, the coronavirus response center said on Friday. "Over the past day, 8,995 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,172 cases (13 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.19 percent. Moscow confirmed 2,476 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,455 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 704 new cases, down from 719 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 595 new cases, up from 565 on Thursday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region. The response center reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 104,795.

Total recoveries increased by 9,109 over the given period, down from 10,225 the previous day, and reached 4,310,557 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Perez and Ocon clash as Mercedes lead Imola practice

Red Bulls Sergio Perez and Alpines Esteban Ocon tangled in practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit on Friday, bringing out red flags before Mercedes emerged on top.The opening session ended with Valtteri Bottas qu...

Boat raises funds from Qualcomm Ventures to power 'Make in India' plans

Consumer tech products brand Boaton Friday said it has received funding from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated.While Boatdid not disclose the quantum of funding received, it said the investment will support the ...

WRAPUP 4-China's GDP jumps record 18.3% but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam

Chinas economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3 from last years deep coronavirus slump, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.But the bris...

Sterling slips vs euro ahead of May Scottish election

The pound fell against the euro on Friday to its lowest in seven weeks and was on track for its second consecutive week of losses against the common currency, with analysts attributing the fall partly to an upcoming Scottish parliamentary e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021