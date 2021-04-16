Russia reports 8,995 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,944 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,684,148, the coronavirus response center said on Friday. "Over the past day, 8,995 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,172 cases (13 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.19 percent. Moscow confirmed 2,476 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,455 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 704 new cases, down from 719 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 595 new cases, up from 565 on Thursday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region. The response center reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 104,795.

Total recoveries increased by 9,109 over the given period, down from 10,225 the previous day, and reached 4,310,557 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

