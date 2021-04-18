Left Menu

China blocks US-based think tank's website over critique on sanctions

In light of the worsening ties between the United States and China, Beijing has blocked the Centre for Strategic and International Studies' (CSIS) website in China, after the Washington-based group released a piece criticising the country's sanctions on a European think tank.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:31 IST
China blocks US-based think tank's website over critique on sanctions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In light of the worsening ties between the United States and China, Beijing has blocked the Centre for Strategic and International Studies' (CSIS) website in China, after the Washington-based group released a piece criticising the country's sanctions on a European think tank. This latest page in deteriorating US-China relations comes as academic exchanges wither and the Communist Party steps up efforts to spread its worldview well beyond its borders, said scholars as reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"It is ironic that this piece would generate that response from China, given that the whole point was to ... reduce restrictions, which is what China's been pushing for in arguing against decoupling," said CSIS fellow Scott Kennedy, who co-wrote the critique. "The biggest change lately is that China now believes it has the right to police debate about China wherever it occurs in the world, whoever does the work, on whatever platform that it appears," he added.

SCMP reported that the tit-for-tat saga started last month when the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and the Xinjiang public security bureau over human rights abuses. The announcement was coordinated with the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. China has detained over 1 million Uygurs in Xinjiang detention camps that Beijing has characterised as vocational training centres.

China sanctioned four entities and 10 European lawmakers, diplomats and their families. They included Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics). The CSIS jumped to its defence. According to SCMP, "We Stand with Merics" said the CSIS piece written by China fellows Bonnie Glaser, Jude Blanchette, Matthew Goodman and Kennedy, terming China's move short-sighted, self-defeating and part of a "darkening trend" in academic exchange.

Then followed Beijing's CSIS website block. However, experts said it can be difficult to discern why China blocks a site and who within the Communist Party hierarchy decides, although it is part of a broader approach.

"This is the oldest trick in the book, killing the chicken to scare the monkey," said Jeffrey Moon, president of China Moon Strategies and former US consul general in Chengdu, citing a Chinese proverb while speaking to SCMP. "You are making other think tanks watch, hoping it will intimidate them." While the internet provides some insight into the workings of Chinese government ministries, corporations and social networks, it cannot replace personal contact, researchers said.

"This escalation against the international scholarly community directly undermines China's own claims that it desires good relations with the West and that it does not interfere in our politics and society," the four CSIS fellows wrote in their commentary. "The appropriate place for the Chinese to challenge the views of international think tanks and experts is not in the visa line or courtroom but in the sphere of scholarly interchange that occurs in reports, journals, commentaries, podcasts, round tables, and conferences," the fellows added.

Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated over issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang, encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong, accusations of unfair trade practices by Beijing, lack of transparency concerning the pandemic and China's military aggression in various parts of the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and scre...

Indonesia reports 4,585 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta Indonesia, April 18 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,585 within one day to 1,604,348, with the death toll adding by 96 to 43,424, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 4,873 more people we...

Bengal polls: EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Sujata Mondal of the Trinamool Congress for their controversial remarks during the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal.The bar on campaigning...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Syria to hold presidential election, slammed by opposition, on May 26Syria will hold a presidential election on May 26 that is virtually certain to return President Bashar al-Assad for a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021