Left Menu

Russia sees US trace in expulsion of diplomats from Czech Republic, says Foreign Ministry

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic is the continuation of a series of anti-Russian actions and one cannot but see a US trace in this, the Russia Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:03 IST
Russia sees US trace in expulsion of diplomats from Czech Republic, says Foreign Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], April 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic is the continuation of a series of anti-Russian actions and one cannot but see a US trace in this, the Russia Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats, who were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by saying that Prague knows well what will follow. Meanwhile, the Czech police put on their wanted list Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK's Salisbury in March 2018.

"This hostile step is a continuation of a series of anti-Russian actions undertaken by the Czech Republic in recent years. It is impossible not to see a US trace here as well. In an effort to please the United States against the backdrop of the recent US sanctions against Russia, the Czech authorities have even surpassed their overseas masters in this regard," the statement said. The Russian Foreign Ministry also lodged protest with Prague over the decision to expel Russian diplomats. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Youth held on murder charge

A youth was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the Chaandpur police station area, an official said. Area SHO Devidayal Singh said the girl was raped by the youth around 4.30 pm on Friday. The girl...

Guj: Remdesivir firm's top executive held for black marketing

A top executive of a Daman-based pharmaceutical company and his aide have been arrested from Valsad district in Gujarat for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, police sa...

France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.The restrictions include ma...

IPL 2021: RCB spinner Chahal relishes bowling against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal might have given 20 runs in the 17th over but the spinner still played an instrumental role in his teams win on Sunday evening. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers knocks of 78 and 76 wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021