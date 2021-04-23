Blinken calls on Jaishankar, reaffirms US-India cooperation on regional security

Left Menu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (local time) spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed the importance of the US-India relationship while agreeing to coordinate closely to establish peace in Afghanistan and restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:08 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (local time) spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed the importance of the US-India relationship while agreeing to coordinate closely to establish peace in Afghanistan and restoration of democracy in Myanmar. The information about the talks between the US Secretary of State and External Affairs Minister was shared by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Blinken and Jaishankar agreed for a close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan, informed Ned Price. US President Joe Biden has announced that all US forces will leave Afghanistan by September 11. Other NATO allies, including Germany, agreed to leave the country following the US move.

They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Burma (Myanmar). The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1 and at least 707 people have been killed since, according to the United Nations.

Moreover, both diplomats discussed US-India cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and other global challenges and pledged to remain in close contact on these and other issues of mutual concern, said Price.

