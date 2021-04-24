Left Menu

United to resume US-bound flights from Delhi starting Sunday

US Airline company United has said that it would resume flights from New Delhi to the United States from Sunday, April 25 after the company suspended travel citing the COVID-19 surge across the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:34 IST
United to resume US-bound flights from Delhi starting Sunday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

US Airline company United has said that it would resume flights from New Delhi to the United States from Sunday, April 25 after the company suspended travel citing the COVID-19 surge across the country. "United Airlines is scheduled to resume flights from Delhi to the United States from Sunday 25 April," United Airlines Spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline had temporarily suspended services to Delhi on April 22, citing restrictions related to COVID-19. The spokesperson added that the reason for the suspension of flights was that the company is seeking clarity over COVID-19 travel requirements to India. "As we seek clarity regarding COVID-19 travel requirements to India, we have temporarily suspended service to DEL for April 22 and cancelled the corresponding return flights. We are working to provide alternate options to our customers and plan to resume our scheduled service as soon as possible," the spokesperson had said.

US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 4 travel health notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of coronavirus infections in the country, informed US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs on Wednesday. This comes in wake of many governments either suspending services or advising their citizens against travelling amid the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

