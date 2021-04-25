Left Menu

Nepal sees surge in COVID-19 infections, over 10,000 cases registered in last four days

Nepal has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections within four days as the second wave sweeps through the Himalayan Nation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections within four days as the second wave sweeps through the Himalayan Nation. According to the Nepal's Health Ministry, the COVID-19 tally of Nepal increased by 10,332 just in the past four days.

On Sunday alone, the Himalayan Nation recorded a total of 3,032 new cases of infection after testing 9,292 samples using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test and 786 antigen tests in the past 24 hours. Nepal registered 28 deaths in the same period. Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,498 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 1,132 cases in Kathmandu, 270 in Lalitpur, and 96 in Bhaktapur districts, the ministry said.

Nepal has 19,382 active cases so far, including 17,788 cases in home isolation and 1,594 cases undergoing treatment at hospitals. The Himalayan Nation till date has recorded a total of 3,001,19 infections with 3,164 deaths and 2,77,573 recoveries.

With the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 which is expected to peak in the coming month, hospitals in the country have started facing shortage of beds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

