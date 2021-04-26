Rajnath Singh expresses grief on KRI Nangagala tragedy, writes letter to his Indonesian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday wrote a letter to his Indonesian counterpart General Prabowo to express his condolences over the KRI Nanggala tragedy. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh writes to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto expressing his condolences on the KRI Nanggala tragedy. @IndianEmbJkt," read a tweet by the Defence Minister's Office.

In his letter, Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences over the incident and termed it as unfortunate. "I am writing to convey our deep condolences on the reported loss of KRI Nanggala with its brave crew at sea. This unfortunate incident fills our heart with sadness and in this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones," he stated.

"The sea on which these brave men ply to make our world a better and safe place can be unforgiving and ruthless, at moments such as these. The only solace we can offer is that your brave warriors are now on their eternal patrol," he added. KRI Nanggala, an Indonesian submarine went missing and was later discovered at a depth of more than 800 meters in the Bali Sea, claiming the lives of 53 crew members. Indonesia Navy is investigating the cause of the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)