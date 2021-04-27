Left Menu

COVID-19: IAF ready to airlift oxygen containers from Singapore

The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft are preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:19 IST
IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift oxygen container(Photo/Credit: Twitter/ @PIBHomeAffairs). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft are preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed on Tuesday. "IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore today. These containers will further boost oxygen availability in the country in view of the current Covid - 19 surge. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA," the MHA Spokesperson tweeted.

"The airlift operations continue. One more IAF C17 transport aircraft reached Dubai today to bring more oxygen containers. MHA is coordinating the airlift, which will upscale oxygen availability in the country during the current Covid -19 surge," read the official Tweet. A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday airlifted six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai for COVID-19 relief operations.

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, countries like the US, UK, EU, France, and Germany have offered help. India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

