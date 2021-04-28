Left Menu

Poland lifts COVID-19 restrictions, shopping malls to open from May 4

Poland is lifting a significant share of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST
Poland lifts COVID-19 restrictions, shopping malls to open from May 4
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Warsaw [Poland], April 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland is lifting a significant share of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday. "Starting May 1, we will allow doing sports out of doors and indoors. Starting May 4, shopping malls, hardware stores and other retail facilities will open," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

On May 8, hotels will open doors for guests, and a week later restaurants will resume operation, but only those with outdoor seating, the prime minister added. The Polish government declared a nationwide quarantine in March. On Monday, beauty parlors resumed operation in most of Polish regions, and schoolchildren switched from remote to a hybrid mode of studies. Shopping facilities remain closed across Poland, except for grocery stores and pharmacies. Bars and restaurants only provide takeaway services. Hotels and hostels are closed, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, and wearing protective masks is mandatory. (ANI/Sputnik)

