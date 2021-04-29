Left Menu

Pakistan editors strongly object to new media curb, terms it as 'censorship tool'

Pakistan's senior media editors have raised alarm over a new directive by the electronic media regulator that has advised satellite television channels not to report on government meetings under progress.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:31 IST
Pakistan editors strongly object to new media curb, terms it as 'censorship tool'
Representatve image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's senior media editors have raised alarm over a new directive by the electronic media regulator that has advised satellite television channels not to report on government meetings under progress. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday said news channels should exercise caution while reporting on decisions taken at cabinet meetings and rely mainly on briefings given by a cabinet member, in order to avoid the airing of "fake or speculative news".

Senior professionals from broadcast media have objected to restrictions placed by Pemra on TV channels under cover of the 'advice' on how to report on cabinet meetings. Pemra was turning into a 'censorship tool' instead of acting as a regulator, said Azhar Abbas, the president of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (Aemend).

"Such actions to curb media freedom are making Pemra controversial," Abbas said. "Aemend is of the firm view that if there is news concerning the proceedings and decisions of the federal cabinet, and official circles decline to say anything on record, it is the media's responsibility to report on matters of public interest."

Journalists and the media are a priority target of Pakistan's military and inter-intelligence services to subjugate freedom of speech, EU Chronicle had reported in October 2020, adding that such actions of intolerance towards independent journalism have increased dramatically since July 2018 when Imran Khan became prime minister. Not only that, internet freedom in Pakistan has also declined dramatically as in 2020 Imran Khan-led government has increased blocking political, social, and cultural websites, as well as increased "weaponization of the cybercrime law as a tool".

The report titled 'Annual Pakistan media legal review 2020' was launched by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) to commemorate the upcoming World Press Freedom Day on May 3, Dawn reported. "The accumulative effect of these outcomes was that the already unfriendly legal framework governing freedom of expression, right to information and digital rights in Pakistan worsened considerably during 2020," according to the report titled "Growing fear and hate in Pakistani online civic spaces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan minister pvt educational institutions to help in setting up oxygen plants

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday appealed to private educational institutions and coaching centres to make financial donations for setting up oxygen plants in the state.The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 pa...

ALH Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials

Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Mk III MR has successfully demonstrated its deck-operations capabilities that includelanding on deck, folding of blades and storing the helicopter inside the onboard hangar.The ...

Delhi govt urges Centre to raise city's daily quota of medical oxygen

The Delhi government on Thursday said the Centre should raise the citys daily quota of medical oxygen from 490 MT to 976 MT as thousands of beds for COVID-19 patients will be ready in 10 days.In a letter to Union minister Piyush Goyal, Depu...

I love John Lewis: UK PM Johnson defends store in flat row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his love on Thursday for John Lewis, defending the British retailer after it became embroiled in his flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a furniture nightmare. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021