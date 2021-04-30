Left Menu

EU channeling further support to India amid surge in COVID-19 infections

As India faces a major increase in coronavirus cases, the European Union (EU) is channelling further support via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The EU is channelling further support to India via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism amid COVID-19 surge.. Image Credit: ANI

As India faces a major increase in coronavirus cases, the European Union (EU) is channelling further support via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. On April 27, the European Union announced initial offers of support made by Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden.

The commission is announcing further support packages from France, Italy, Austria and Finland, as well as additional supplies from Ireland via the mechanism: France: 8 oxygen generators, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years; liquid oxygen; and 28 ventilators.

Italy: 1 oxygen generating plant model, 20 ventilators Ireland: An additional 550 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators

Finland: 318 oxygen cylinders Austria: 5,521 vials of antiviral medication Remdesivir, 238 oxygen cylinders, 1,900 oxygen cannulas.

"We are working around the clock to channel EU assistance to India. It is in everyone's interest to support efforts at tackling the latest outbreak in the country. I thank France, Italy, Austria, Finland and Ireland for their latest offers of assistance. EU solidarity is fully in action," said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic. The commission co-finances the transport of these deliveries and coordinates the logistics via the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

