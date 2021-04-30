Left Menu

COVID-19: Committed to continuing to work with India to establish path forward, says Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer and BioNTech are firmly committed to working towards equitable and affordable access for their COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world including in India, the company said in a statement on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer and BioNTech are firmly committed to working towards equitable and affordable access for their COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world including in India, the company said in a statement on Friday. "We confirm that a meeting was held to discuss how Pfizer can support the Government of India's COVID-19 efforts. Pfizer and BioNTech are firmly committed to working towards equitable and affordable access for our COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world including in India," Pfizer told ANI.

"Pfizer is working relentlessly to meet the public health demand and we are committed to continuing to work with the Government of India to establish a path forward," Pfizer added. Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu discussed ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine maker can support healthcare efforts in India with Pfizer CEO Albert Bouria.

In a tweet Sandhu said he discussed with the Pfizer CEO on how the company can also strengthen the pandemic response in India, which is in the grisp of a devastating second wave of COVID-19. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from May 1 wherein all above 18 years of age will be eligible for inoculation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

