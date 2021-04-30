Left Menu

Medical supplies continue to pour in from across the world to support India's COVID-19 fight

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections. The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records over 3.8 lakh daily cases.

India reports 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and this is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Friday, the United States delivered its first shipment of medical supplies to India including 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators (200 Size D, 223 Size H), 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84000 N-95 face masks, while in second shipment the US delivered 17 H-size (large) oxygen cylinders and 7,00,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the United Kingdom gave India 280 oxygen concentrators and 40 ventilatorsm, while Ireland sent 700 oxygen concentrators, and 365 ventilators. Beside this, Romania gave 80 oxygen concentrators, 75 oxygen cylinders, 20 high flow humidify oxygen therapy devices to help the country. On Thursday, India received 120 oxygen concentrators from the UK. Meanwhile, Russia delivered 20 large oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, 2,00,000 packs of Favipiravir to the country.

The UAE had also stepped in to support India by providing 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, coveralls, goggles, and masks. Extending support to India, Mauritius on Wednesday gave 200 oxygen concentrators to the country while from Singapore assisted with 256 oxygen cylinders.

Earlier on Tuesday, India also received 95 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators from the UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

