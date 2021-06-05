Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti undergoes brain surgery in Switzerland

The leader of the Baloch Republican Party, who is currently living in exile in Switzerland said that he has undergone brain surgery and the procedure was successful. Brahamdagh Bugti, the grandson of slain nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti tweeted about his surgery on Friday.

"I am going in for brain surgery. Kindly requesting friends to keep me in your prayers," he wrote but did not give details about the procedure. Hours later, he posted another tweet informing about the "successful" surgery.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers, love and wishes. My surgery was successful and I am fine now," Bugti said tweeting a photo of himself from the hospital bed. Bugti is a survivor of an attack on his party's hideout in Kohlu near Quetta in 2006 launched by the Pakistani Army. His grandfather Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was killed in the attack.

He fled to Afghanistan during the operation and moved to Switzerland when Pakistan asked Kabul to hand him over in 2010. In Switzerland, he sought political asylum in 2011, but his request was turned down in January 2016, citing Islamabad's decision of declaring him a terrorist wanted for multiple attacks.

According to reports, he also sought political asylum in India.

