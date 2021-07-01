Left Menu

INS Tabar undertakes drills with Greek Navy ship in Mediterranean sea

Indian Navy Ship Tabar has undertaken a sea drill with Greek Navy frigate HS Themistoklis in the Mediterranean sea, said Indian Navy statement.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 23:22 IST
INS Tabar undertakes drills with Greek Navy ship in Mediterranean sea
Indian Navy Ship Tabar undertaking drill with Greek Navy frigate HS Themistoklis.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy Ship Tabar has undertaken a sea drill with Greek Navy frigate HS Themistoklis in the Mediterranean sea, said Indian Navy statement. Exercise includes air defence and underway replenishment drills.

"INS Tabar undertook an exercise at sea with Greek Navy Frigate HS Themistoklis in the Mediterranean sea on 30 June. Air defence exercise and underway replenishment drills were undertaken," said the Indian Navy. Aiming to strengthen strong relations between India and Egypt, INS Tabar had arrived at Alexandria on June 29, for two days as part of a goodwill visit.

According to an official statement, Both the countries share warm bilateral relations, and ships of the Indian Navy have frequently visited Alexandria port. Commanding Officer INS Tabar, Captain M Mahesh and the crew of his ship laid wreaths at Alexandria Naval Unknown Soldier Memorial. The Commanding Officer also called upon Rear Admiral Ayman al-Daly, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base.

On departure from port, INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise at sea with the Egyptian Navy Ship Toushka. The exercise included helo deck landing operations and underway replenishment drills. These evolutions at sea exemplified naval cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and Egyptian Navy. The goodwill visit by INS Tabar aims to strengthen strong relations between the two sides and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021