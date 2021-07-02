Left Menu

3 children killed in toy bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three children were killed in a toy bomb blast in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three children were killed in a toy bomb blast in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday. A group of children found a toy-like explosive device near their house in the Mehsud Keruna area of the Tank district of the province and were playing with the toy when it exploded, police sources in the area told Xinhua.

Three children, ageing from five to 12 years, were killed on the spot, said the sources. Following the incident, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital and cordoned off the area.

No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

