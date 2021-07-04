Left Menu

Afghan military kills 143 Taliban terrorists in last 24 hours

The Afghan Military killed 143 militants of radical movement Taliban and wounded 121 during operations in several Afghan provinces in the last 24 hours, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-07-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 17:15 IST
Afghan military kills 143 Taliban terrorists in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan Military killed 143 militants of radical movement Taliban and wounded 121 during operations in several Afghan provinces in the last 24 hours, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "143 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 121 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Kandahar, Herat, Ghor, Farah, Samangan, Helmand, Badakhshan & Kabul provinces during the last 24 hours," the ministry said on Twitter.

The military discovered and defused 11 improvised explosive devices, the ministry added. Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international combat troops are gradually withdrawing from the country.

The foreign troops' pullout was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February last year, another being the launch of the intra-Afghan talks. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021