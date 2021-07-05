Left Menu

Jaishankar extends national day greetings to Venezuela, Algeria, Cabo Verde

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday greeted people and governments of Venezuela, Algeria and Cabo Verde on their respective national days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:43 IST
Jaishankar extends national day greetings to Venezuela, Algeria, Cabo Verde
External Affair Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday greeted people and governments of Venezuela, Algeria and Cabo Verde on their respective national days. "Best wishes to FM @Boukadoum_S and the Government and people of Algeria on their National day. Will work together to further advance our close ties," he said in a tweet.

"Congratulate FM @jaarreaza and the Government and people of Venezuela on their National Day," he said in another tweet. The minister expressed confidence that cooperation between India and Cabo Verde will continue to deepen.

"National Day greetings to FM Dr Rui Figueiredo Soares and the Government and people of Cabo Verde. Confident that our cooperation will continue to deepen," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021