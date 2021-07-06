Left Menu

Torkham border with Afghanistan closed by Pakistan to stem COVID-19 spread

Pakistan has decided on Tuesday to close the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan to stem COVID-19 spread.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:17 IST
Torkham border (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan decided on Tuesday to close the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan to stem COVID-19 spread. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the border was shut at the advice of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and added that all types of immigration departure and arrival will be closed at the Torkham border, reported Geo News.

The crossing will remain closed till the fresh Guidelines of NCOC, the minister said. Afghanistan is seeing an increase in virus cases, prompting Pakistan to take necessary steps.

A day ago, the NCOC had issued fresh guidelines for Afghan students, extending the mandatory quarantine period to ten days, reported Geo News. The two countries have multiple crossing points but Torkham is one of the most commonly used, the other being Chaman.

Pakistan's daily case count has been over 1,000 since July 1, prompting authorities to issue warnings amid the lax attitude of people towards SOPs. The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 33,390, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

