Left Menu

Russia confirms 23,962 new COVID-19 cases

Russia recorded 23,962 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,682,634, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:47 IST
Russia confirms 23,962 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 23,962 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,682,634, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 5,682,634 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,938 cases (12.3%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.42%.

Moscow confirmed 5,621 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,531 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,906 cases. The response center reported a new record of 725 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 140,041.

In the same 24 hours, 20,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,121,919. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021