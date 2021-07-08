Left Menu

69 Taliban terrorists killed, 23 injured as Afghan forces regain control of Qala-e-Naw city

At least 69 Taliban terrorists were killed and 23 suffered injuries as Afghan forces evicted terrorists from Qala-e-Naw city in Afghanistan's Badghis province.

At least 69 Taliban terrorists were killed and 23 suffered injuries as Afghan forces evicted terrorists from Qala-e-Naw city in Afghanistan's Badghis province. "The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), including national army commandos, supported by Afghan Air Force targeted militants' aggregation in multiple locations in Qala-e-Naw on Wednesday," the ministry said in a statement.

Heavily-armed Taliban terrorists stormed and briefly took control of the city on Wednesday before the Afghan security forces launched a counter-offensive, Xinhua reported. The ANDSF also seized some terrorists' weapons and ammunition, the statement added."Reinforcement was dispatched and more Afghan National Army commandos arrived in Qala-e-Naw Wednesday night. The security forces' counter-attack is in full swing now and the situation in the city is getting better," the statement said.

The Afghanistan forces have regained control of Qala-e-Naw city of Western Badghis province in just a few hours after losing it to the hands of the Taliban, informed the country's Defence Ministry on Wednesday. The Taliban gained control of the central city of Bagdhish province after the group captured neighbouring districts. It was the first time when the provincial capital has fallen into the hands of the Taliban.

This comes after the Ministry of Defence has announced that ANDSF has killed over six hundred terrorists in the last 24 hours following land aerial operations, The Khaama Press reported. This comes amid a surge in violence in the country, the Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government after foreign forces have started withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have also suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely. (ANI)

