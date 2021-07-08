Left Menu

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Thursday noon, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:41 IST
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Thursday noon, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 1.50 pm today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 08-07-2021, 13:50:55 IST, Latitude: 36.51 and Longitude: 71.26, Depth: 167 Km, Location: 91 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted. Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: India pushing for comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan amid reports of its contact withTaliban

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021