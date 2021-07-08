5.2 magnitude quake hits 91 km S of Pacocha, Peru

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 91 km south of Pacocha, Peru at 10.30 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 55.12 km, was initially determined to be at 18.463 degrees south latitude and 71.2286 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)