5.2 magnitude quake hits 91 km S of Pacocha, Peru
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 91 km south of Pacocha, Peru at 10.30 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:43 IST
The epicenter, with a depth of 55.12 km, was initially determined to be at 18.463 degrees south latitude and 71.2286 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
