Left Menu

Explosion at fuel station kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan

A fuel tank explosion in the central Samarkand region in Uzbekistan has killed one man and injured another, Samarkand regional department of the emergency situations said Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:33 IST
Explosion at fuel station kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tashkent (Uzbekistan) July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): A fuel tank explosion in the central Samarkand region in Uzbekistan has killed one man and injured another, Samarkand regional department of the emergency situations said Thursday.

The accident occurred when workers tried to carry out welding works on a 25-ton underground fuel tank at a gas station in the Samarkand district, it said.

Five groups of firefighters and rescue workers of the regional emergency response department took part in extinguishing the fire that erupted following the explosion, according to the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021