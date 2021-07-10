Left Menu

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted North Sulawesi province in central part of Indonesia on Saturday, but was not potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 10-07-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 07:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted North Sulawesi province in central part of Indonesia on Saturday, but was not potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake struck at 7.43 am (local time), with the epicenter at 112 km southwest of Melonguane city, Kepulauan Talaud district and the depth at 10 km under seabed. (ANI/Xinhua)

