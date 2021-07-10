Left Menu

Death toll in Florida's Surfside building collapse rises to 78

The death toll following Surfside condo collapse has risen to 78 after 14 more victims were found, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 10-07-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 09:02 IST
Florida building collapse (Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll following the Surfside condo collapse has risen to 78 after 14 more victims were found, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very, very deeply," The Hill reported quoting Cava.

Cava noted that Broward County's Medical Examiner office started working on site with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's office on Friday as a way to allow some of the Miami-Dade team to take a break and rotate out. In June, the section of the building that had remained standing was demolished to guard against it toppling on its own and to help speed the search.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown. However, new details are emerging about the integrity of the structure noted in an engineering report in 2018. Experts who have reviewed available data about collapse say probe into its cause should focus on potential failures near the base of the building. (ANI)

