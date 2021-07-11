European Council head welcomes G20 support to Global Tax reform

Moscow [Russia] July 11 (ANI/Sputnik): President of the European Council Charles Michel has welcomed G20's support of the global corporate tax reform following the finance chiefs' backing of the landmark move. "One further step towards a fairer world! Historic #G20 agreement on global corporate tax reform today. The next step is finalising the agreement at OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development]. Multilateralism delivers," Michel said on Twitter on Saturday.

The G20 finance ministers backed the proposal to deter tax dodging by multinational companies during the meeting that was held on Friday-Saturday in Venice. The aim is to set a global minimum tax of at least 15 per cent to prevent multinationals from shifting their profits to tax havens. A framework deal is expected to be finalized by the G20 leaders during their summit in Rome in October.

The motion is being championed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which said that 130 member-states had backed the deal. (ANI/Sputnik)

