Pak reports highest COVID-19 infection rate since May 30, experts warn of 4th wave

Pakistan has recorded the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio at 4.09 per cent in the last 24 hours since May 30, Geo News reported, citing the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-07-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan has recorded the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio at 4.09 per cent in the last 24 hours since May 30, Geo News reported, citing the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data. On Sunday, the NCOC said that 1,980 coronavirus cases were detected from 48,382 tests conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, while 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the most recorded in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The country has recorded a total of 973,284 COVID-19 cases, 22,582 COVID-19 deaths. At present, the country has 37,499 active cases. According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 346,360. Punjab has the highest number of cases at 348,085, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (139,313), Islamabad (83,647), Balochistan (27,961), Gilgit-Baltistan (6,851,) and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) (21,067).

Meanwhile, medical officials have warned about the fourth coronavirus wave which is likely to hit the country by late July or early August and raised his concern over the increasing figures of infections once again, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

