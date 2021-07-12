US' gift of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Bhutan

Left Menu

As many as 5,00,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan on Monday.

12-07-2021
US' gift of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Bhutan (Photo Credit:Charge d'Affaires Atul Keshap Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 5,00,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan on Monday. In a statement, US Embassy in India informed that the vaccine doses were donated by the US government as part of the Biden administration's global efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The United States is proud of our long-standing friendship with Bhutan and its people," said Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap."Supporting Bhutan's efforts to provide safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to its people demonstrates the United States' leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world." The arrival of the Moderna vaccines is the latest example of the United States' efforts to support Bhutan as it combats the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government has provided Bhutan more than USD 1 million to strengthen the country's healthcare system, contribute technical assistance, and increase laboratory testing capacity. In addition, the United States has donated essential health equipment to Bhutan, including 110 oxygen cylinders, more than 17,000 N95 masks, medical machinery and vehicles, and 15 state-of-the-art ventilators which are in use at hospitals throughout the country.

The US does not have diplomatic relations with Bhutan and there is no United States diplomatic presence there. Consular issues relating to Bhutan, including assistance to US citizens, are handled by the US Embassy in New Delhi. (ANI)

