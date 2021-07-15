Afghanistan staring at serious problems as foreign troops withdraw

As the deadline for final withdrawal of US and NATO troops approaches, Afghans are staring at some serious problems amid the unrelenting Taliban offensive. The diminishing size of the US and other foreign forces in Afghanistan has caused several districts of Afghanistan to fall into the hands of the Taliban terrorists. The Taliban representatives in Doha are reluctant to continue the peace talks with the Afghan government negotiating team and at the same time, the insurgent group's fighters have utilized the situation and the group has intensified its terror attacks in the country, Author Nizam Rezahi reported in The Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, President Biden has also cleared his stand on the deteriorating situation of Afghanistan while directing that "Afghan people have to decide for their country's future." President Biden has made a rapid decision in bringing back home American troops for three main reasons. Firstly, the Biden administration knew that peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives in Doha would not bear promising outcomes as no progress is seen in the present moment. Secondly, Americans needed to remain faithful to the Doha Agreement signed between the U.S. and the Taliban in February 2020 and lastly; some American political advisors advised President Biden that the American mainland is no more under the immediate threats of Al-Qaida or the Taliban group, The Khaama Press reported citing American political experts.

Many Afghan politicians believe that the US and NATO forces have failed to defeat the Taliban on the battleground but the US side describes it as a massive joint achievement in the fight against global terrorism. The Taliban has recently captured control over major districts in the country, thousands of families have been displaced in Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Diakundi provinces and fleeing to other parts of the country due to the deteriorating security situation.

The Taliban has also re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law. Author Nizam Rizahi also informed that Afghans have already been experiencing challenging conditions on different fronts. People struggle for their day-to-day lives as the employment rate rises and inflation is increasing day after day and this withdrawal of forces are adding new problems every day.

This has created a sense of intense fear among the people of Afghanistan that the terrorist group will again take over the country if immediate security solutions are not made. Therefore, many people have queued at the Kabul Passport Department as they seek their ways out of the country. Meanwhile, the United Nations has also expressed concern with the number of reported "serious human rights abuses" and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across Afghanistan. (ANI)

