Pakistan FM Qureshi to leave for China tomorrow
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to leave for China on Thursday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, ARY News reported citing sources.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to leave for China on Thursday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, ARY News reported citing sources. The focus of the trip is said to be the Dasu bus blast incident, sources further said.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister will reach Cheng city tomorrow where he is scheduled to stay until July 24. Earlier last week, a passenger bus had exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. The explosion took place when the bus was on its way to Dasu.
China has asked Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the "terrorist attack" in the neighbouring country. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had raised the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a phone call, where he stressed the need for "use all necessary measures" to probe the incident and hold the culprits accountable.
The Chinese company, which is constructing the Dasu dam, on Saturday, said it decided to suspend the work after a blast in the northern province that killed several engineers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dasun Shanaka set to replace Kusal Perera as SL limited-overs skipper
6 Chinese among 10 killed in vehicle explosion near Pakistan's Dasu hydropower plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pak bus blast: Chinese firm working on Dasu hydropower project withdraws notice terminating Pakistani workers
Suspending work at Dasu Dam in Pakistan after blast kills engineers: Chinese company