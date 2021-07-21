Left Menu

Pakistan FM Qureshi to leave for China tomorrow

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to leave for China on Thursday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, ARY News reported citing sources.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:08 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to leave for China on Thursday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, ARY News reported citing sources. The focus of the trip is said to be the Dasu bus blast incident, sources further said.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister will reach Cheng city tomorrow where he is scheduled to stay until July 24. Earlier last week, a passenger bus had exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. The explosion took place when the bus was on its way to Dasu.

China has asked Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the "terrorist attack" in the neighbouring country. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had raised the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a phone call, where he stressed the need for "use all necessary measures" to probe the incident and hold the culprits accountable.

The Chinese company, which is constructing the Dasu dam, on Saturday, said it decided to suspend the work after a blast in the northern province that killed several engineers. (ANI)

