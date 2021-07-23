Left Menu

US launches airstrikes to hit Taliban-seized equipment in Kandahar: US official

US spokesperson John Kerby informed that the US has launched four airstrikes to target Taliban equipment seized by the Taliban in Kandahar.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:40 IST
US launches airstrikes to hit Taliban-seized equipment in Kandahar: US official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

US spokesperson John Kerby informed that the US has launched four airstrikes to target Taliban equipment seized by the Taliban in Kandahar. The aerial strikes were conducted in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and the targeted equipment includes an artillery piece and a vehicle, The Khaama Press reported.

The US official also informed that "the airstrikes were requested by ANDSF," while John Kerby did not disclose the locations from where the strikes were launched. Recently, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin informed that the US' post-withdrawal military efforts will be for countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban.

Since the US announced its withdrawal plans in May, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence in the war-torn country. The pullout is scheduled to be completed by August. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also noted that US forces are still on track to leave Afghanistan by the end of August, but a small, robust presence of American troops will remain in Kabul to provide security to the diplomatic facilities and the international airport.

Over 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in recent months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021