Death toll rises to 51 after heavy downpour in China's Henan

The death toll from torrential rains in Zhengzhou, the capital of China's central province of Henan has risen to 51, Kyodo News reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, China stepped up its emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts in the central province of Henan, where record rainfall wreaked havoc.

Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) deployed another team of 510 firefighters with expertise in water rescue to the flood-hit regions from five provinces and cities, together with 64 remote water supply trucks and 50 rubber boats, reported Xinhua. The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the MEM coordinated with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration and dispatched flood control supplies such as assault boats, life jackets, electric generators and pumps to Henan to support local flood control and emergency rescue work.

Torrential rains have affected about 3 million people in Henan Province. Meanwhile, rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan (about 188.6 million US dollars). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

