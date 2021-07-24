Left Menu

Brazil is reopening despite the threat of the delta variant COVID-19

Brazil is reopening despite the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 24-07-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 17:27 IST
Brazil is reopening despite the threat of the delta variant COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil] July 24 (ANI/FENA): Brazil is reopening despite the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant. This variant globally increases the incidence of infection and death after a period of decline, and the World Health Organization predicts that it will become dominant in a few months. Efforts are intensifying to vaccinate as many Brazilians as possible.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga says vaccinating the majority of the population is the best way to stop the variant, but insists Brazil must continue its economic activities, the AP reported. President Jair Bolsonaro has long opposed restrictions and reduced the risks of COVID-19, often saying that infections are inevitable. Lawmakers have launched an investigation into how his administration dealt with the pandemic, especially as officials appear to have been slow to procure vaccines.

By Friday, the Brazilian Ministry of Health had counted 140 cases of the delta variant, including its three most populous states, and 12 deaths. Analysts say the numbers are actually significantly higher due to a lack of genome testing and sequencing. (ANI/FENA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021