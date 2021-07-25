Left Menu

Afghan forces kill 81 terrorists in northern Balkh province

A total of 81 terrorists were confirmed dead as the Afghan forces, backed by helicopter gunships and fighting planes, launched airstrikes in northern Balkh province on Saturday, said an army statement released here Sunday.

ANI | Mazar-I-Sharif | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:19 IST
Afghan forces kill 81 terrorists in northern Balkh province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Mazar-i-Sharif [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 81 terrorists were confirmed dead as the Afghan forces, backed by helicopter gunships and fighting planes, launched airstrikes in northern Balkh province on Saturday, said an army statement released here Sunday. The sorties were launched on Saturday afternoon in parts of the restive Kaldar and Chamtal districts, leaving 81 insurgents dead and injuring 43 others.

A large number of arms and ammunition, as well as over two dozen vehicles and motorbikes of the terrorists, were also been destroyed during the air raids, the statement added. The Taliban terrorists, who have claimed that they captured nearly 200 districts since early May across Afghanistan have yet to make comments. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021