Afghan forces kill 81 terrorists in northern Balkh province

Mazar-i-Sharif [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 81 terrorists were confirmed dead as the Afghan forces, backed by helicopter gunships and fighting planes, launched airstrikes in northern Balkh province on Saturday, said an army statement released here Sunday. The sorties were launched on Saturday afternoon in parts of the restive Kaldar and Chamtal districts, leaving 81 insurgents dead and injuring 43 others.

A large number of arms and ammunition, as well as over two dozen vehicles and motorbikes of the terrorists, were also been destroyed during the air raids, the statement added. The Taliban terrorists, who have claimed that they captured nearly 200 districts since early May across Afghanistan have yet to make comments. (ANI/Xinhua)

