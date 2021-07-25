Left Menu

Gaza launches arson balloons in southern region, claims Israel fire officials

A number of fires in Israel were sparked by balloon-borne incendiary devices on Sunday, Times of Israel reported quoting the fire department.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A number of fires in Israel were sparked by balloon-borne incendiary devices on Sunday, Times of Israel reported quoting the fire department. "A fire investigator from the Southern District Fire and Rescue Services determined that the blaze was caused by the launching of incendiary balloons," a fire department spokesperson said.

The arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. The attacks sparked three small brushfires in the Eshkol region in Israel, according to Times of Israel. Yesterday, Palestinian authorities claimed that a teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at a protest over alleged illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank.

Seventeen-year-old Mohammed Munir al-Tamimi, who suffered gunshot wounds succumbed later in hospital, Al Jazeera reported quoting the Palestinian health ministry. The Red Crescent said 320 Palestinians were injured in the clashes, including 21 by live fire, 68 by rubber-tipped bullets and many others by tear gas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

